Britney Spears' father claims her personal conservator suggested having Britney committed after her bombshell testimony in June

By Madison Hall,Azmi Haroun
 5 days ago

  • Jamie Spears alleged that Britney's co-conservator wanted Britney at a psychiatric facility.
  • The new filing surrounds Britney's explosive June testimony in court.
  • Jamie Spears claims that after Britney spoke out, Montgomery was worried about her mental wellbeing.
Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, said her conservator discussed forcing Britney into a psychiatric facility in June after the pop diva's stunning testimony in which she asked a judge to remove them, new court filings show.

"After Ms. Montgomery shared her detailed concerns about my daughter's recent behavior, safety, and overall health, she raised potential options including a 5150 psychiatric hold, which raised my concerns," Spears wrote in the filing filed on Friday.

"5150" is a part of California's Welfare and Institutions Code and details a process to commit someone to a psychiatric institution against their will for 72 hours. The process is reserved for people who are either a danger to themself, their community, or if the person is " gravely disabled ."

Spears has pushed to remove her father as her conservator, a role that grants him wide-reaching power over her professional and financial decisions.

Britney Spears has been under the conservatorship since 2008, with her finances and legal freedoms largely under her father Jamie Spears' control. This year, the 13-year-long conservatorship has been challenged in court by Britney Spears, now with her own attorney, Matthew Rosengart.

Following explosive testimonies in June and July , Britney made it clear that she seeks to remove her father from his role in the conservatorship.

In recent weeks, her mother, Lynne, her medical team, and her personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery have supported the removal of Jamie Spears as the conservator of Britney's estate.

Bessemer Trust, an estate management firm that co-managed Britney Spears' estate, was removed from the conservatorship in July following a motion by Britney Spears' legal team.

Britney Spears has accused her father of abuse and her lawyer said that Jamie Spears has paid himself millions of dollars over the duration of the conservatorship while paying Spears herself a salary of $2,000 per month. Jamie Spears has denied the allegations made against him.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

