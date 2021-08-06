This old house

NEKOOSA – Peggy Wettstein’s emotional connection to the historic home was noticeable in the days before the old town of Port Edwards home came down. “I heard from a grandchild who said he believed his grandparents, Gottlieb and Blanche Gildenzopf’s old farmhouse burned down in 1967. Up to that point, that house was the oldest in the township of Port Edwards. After that, the old timers told my parents that their home became the oldest, being built in 1883,” Wettstein said.