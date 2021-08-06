Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Edwards, WI

This old house

wrcitytimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEKOOSA – Peggy Wettstein’s emotional connection to the historic home was noticeable in the days before the old town of Port Edwards home came down. “I heard from a grandchild who said he believed his grandparents, Gottlieb and Blanche Gildenzopf’s old farmhouse burned down in 1967. Up to that point, that house was the oldest in the township of Port Edwards. After that, the old timers told my parents that their home became the oldest, being built in 1883,” Wettstein said.

wrcitytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Rapids, WI
County
Wood County, WI
City
Port Edwards, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Wood County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Old House#Tavern#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy