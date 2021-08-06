Sort 4 the Cause has raised more than half a million dollars for businesses that support cancer patients

They are sisters, they are friends, some are survivors. And they sort for a good cause. The board of directors of Sort 4 the Cause are a small group of local women who have made a lifestyle of running the 501©3 nonprofit charity. Or perhaps the operation of the charity fits well into their chosen lifestyle? Either way, for more than a decade, S4C has raised money for local businesses that serve patients affected by cancer or other life-impacting illness, and their families. The annual donations they give out are the results of nearly a year’s worth of work. And, really, a product of their decades of friendship.