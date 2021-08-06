Lansing’s Kyle Dake wins Olympic bronze in wrestling
TOKYO (WETM) – A local and world standout in wrestling completed a remarkable comeback. Lansing native and four-time NCAA Wrestling Champion at Cornell University, Kyle Dake, earned Olympic bronze in freestyle competition early Friday morning in Tokyo. Dake bounced back from a quarterfinal loss to beat Italy’s Frank Chamizo, 5-0, securing bronze becoming the first Cornell wrestler to medal in the Olympics since Charles Ackerly won gold in 1920.www.mytwintiers.com
