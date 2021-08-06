Biglaw Firm Finally Joins The $205K Party

With salaries in Biglaw climbing higher and higher, the only way to compete when it comes to attracting and retaining talent is to keep offering raises for associates. One firm knows this all too well, because it’s just sent word out about its third round of salary increases. Yes, you read that correctly. This firm has bumped associate salaries three times thus far in 2021… but it still hasn’t quite reached the $205K starting salary that associates have long been dreaming of. Which firm could it be?