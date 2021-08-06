Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Biglaw Firm Finally Joins The $205K Party

By Kathryn Rubino
abovethelaw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore compensation news from the good folks at the newly merged Troutman Pepper: fresh off the news that counsel would be seeing bonuses comes good news for associate salaries. The firm previously announced special bonuses (and raises) for associates, but that predated the Milbank/Davis Polk set of raises which put them behind the market standard. But fear not, they’ve now moved to the new Biglaw standard in associate compensation — at least for major markets.

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biglaw#K Party#The Milbank Davis Polk#Atl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
Related
TheStreet

Jeffrey Goodman Joins Oaklins Member Firm Capital Alliance Corp.

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey S. Goodman has been named a managing director and practice leader of the technology group at Oaklins Capital Alliance Corp., where he will work on sell-side mergers & acquisitions and capital raising, specializing in information technology. The Dallas office of Oaklins International, Capital...
Healthabovethelaw.com

Another Biglaw Firm Delays Opening — Thanks Delta

Count me as one of the growing number of fully vaccinated folks who is downright salty about the unvaxxed clogging up our ICUs and letting the Delta variant of COVID-19 ruin our summer plans. One of the many repercussions of this shortsightedness is being felt in Biglaw, as carefully planned office reopenings are being pushed back.
Businessabovethelaw.com

Biglaw Firm Raises Salaries For The THIRD Time This Year… Still Doesn’t Hit The Market Standard

With salaries in Biglaw climbing higher and higher, the only way to compete when it comes to attracting and retaining talent is to keep offering raises for associates. One firm knows this all too well, because it’s just sent word out about its third round of salary increases. Yes, you read that correctly. This firm has bumped associate salaries three times thus far in 2021… but it still hasn’t quite reached the $205K starting salary that associates have long been dreaming of. Which firm could it be?
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Firm Announces One-Time Only Bonuses For Counsel And Senior Attorneys

The newly merged Troutman Pepper decided not to leave its senior folks hanging. The firm previously announced special bonuses (and raises) for associates. Their most recent announcement focuses on the compensation of senior attorneys and counsel. Because 2021 is so unusual — at least as far as attorney compensation goes...
BusinessLaw.com

US Firm Joins Pinsents on Sale of Tangle Teezer Hairbrush Company

Goodwin Procter and Pinsent Masons have taken the lead roles on the sale of British hairbrush brand Tangle Teezer to investment company Mayfair Equity Partners. Mayfair Equity Partners backed a management buy-out of Tangle Teezer which valued the company at over £70 million, according to a joint statement by the companies on Thursday.
kamcity.com

Musgrave Joins Action Seeking Redress From Credit Card Firms

SuperValu and Centra franchise owner Musgrave is joining a legal action seeking compensation from Visa and Mastercard for charging fees in breach of competition laws. British courts ruled last year that so-called interchange fees imposed by Visa and Mastercard on retailers for every card transaction were a breach of both EU and UK competition laws.
abovethelaw.com

Why Aren’t More Biglaw Firms Mandating Vaccines For Lawyers And Staff?

I think it’s a combination of ‘big brother’ complex and fear of alienating some clients who are anti-vax. — The unnamed leader of a New York law firm, who gave this explanation to Bloomberg’s Vivia Chen as to why more firms had yet to require employees to get vaccinated to return to the office.
Lawabovethelaw.com

Who In Biglaw Is Most Excited To Go Back To The Office?

I speak with Stacey Breen, Managing Director at Major Lindsay & Africa, about the twists and turns of her career that led her to her role at MLA, and the motivation behind their recent Return to Office Survey. We discuss the most surprising results of the survey, including generational differences in pandemic experiences. Additionally, we talk about some of the challenges women faced during COVID and what the industry can do to fix them as we return to the office.
Economyabovethelaw.com

This Biglaw Firm Rules Them All When It Comes To Lateral Hiring

We’ve never seen numbers like this. When you think about the size of the firm, its spread geographically, its client diversity and where they are in the league tables for transactional work —just look at what their need is. — Michael Ellenhorn, CEO of Decipher, a company that tracks U.S....
crowdfundinsider.com

DeFi Tech Company AllianceBlock on C-Level Hiring Spree

Decentralized finance technology services provider AllianceBlock has announced eight new C-level hires. The company’s new Zug-based office plans to create 20 to 30 new jobs by the end of 2021. AllianceBlock’s open-source technology provides regulated financial entities around the globe with the infrastructure and tools they need to access the...
abovethelaw.com

More Biglaw Firms Delay Openings, Lay Down Strong Vaccination Policies

As the country experiences an upswing in infections driven almost exclusively by the unvaccinated, law firms are taking a harder and harder line against vaccine holdouts. Early in the process of office reopenings, firms were “encouraging” attorneys and staff to get the vaccine. At the time, firms relied upon the inherent professionalism of employees to do the right thing without wrapping the firm up in needless mandates. And this probably got the workforce almost all the way there!
Reuters

VCs expand bet on legal ops with LawVu funding round

(Reuters) - An influx of dollars into the legal technology sector continued Monday, with Tauranga, New Zealand-based legal tech startup LawVu announcing it raised $17 million NZD (about $11.9 million USD) in a Series A funding round led by New York-based private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners. Australian...
abovethelaw.com

The Best Of Biglaw, New York Edition

Above the Law readers are offered 1 free CLE course each month, thanks to Lawline. See this month’s offering here. Hint: Fresh off market-setting raises, Davis Polk climbed into the #3 position this year, up from 5th place last year. The role calls for 3+ years of experience and involves...
Healthabovethelaw.com

Vaccine Mandates Are Trending Across Biglaw Firms

We keep saying that the times we’re living in now are “post-pandemic,” but that seems to be far from the truth. COVID-19 continues to rage on across the United States, and the Delta variant now accounts for about 93 percent of all coronavirus infections in the country. Biglaw firms are now getting serious about prevention and protection, and many are now mandating vaccines for all.
Public Healthabovethelaw.com

More Biglaw Firms Will Require Employees To Be Vaccinated, Some Push Back Reopening Dates

It seems that Biglaw firms have finally gotten in line with science and acknowledged that the best way to protect their personnel is to require vaccines against COVID-19. In light of the highly contagious Delta variant, this is more important than ever, and the list of firms that are now mandating vaccination before their employees can step foot in the office continues to grow.
Businessabovethelaw.com

Litera Announces Aquisition Of Kira Systems

A few weeks ago, I mused on the Legaltech Week Journalist Roundtable that we might be seeing the decline of the era of consolidation in legal tech and the rise of a new era of collaboration, where established players band together to cross-promote each other as independent solutions along a common workflow instead of merging into larger entities.
Real Estatemarketplace.org

Commercial real estate firms, co-working companies join forces

Commercial real estate company Cushman & Wakefield is betting that one solution to the problem of too much vacant office space is co-working. The brokerage announced Monday that it would form a partnership with WeWork and is planning to invest $150 million in the co-working company ahead of its second try at an initial public stock offering.

Comments / 0

Community Policy