Biglaw Firm Finally Joins The $205K Party
More compensation news from the good folks at the newly merged Troutman Pepper: fresh off the news that counsel would be seeing bonuses comes good news for associate salaries. The firm previously announced special bonuses (and raises) for associates, but that predated the Milbank/Davis Polk set of raises which put them behind the market standard. But fear not, they’ve now moved to the new Biglaw standard in associate compensation — at least for major markets.abovethelaw.com
