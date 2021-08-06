Cancel
NFL

Michael Strahan Fires First Shot of 2021 NFL Season at Terry Bradshaw During Fox Pregame Show Before Dallas Cowboys-Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame Game

By Kyle Dalton
 5 days ago
The Fox NFL broadcast team kicked off the 2021 season on Thursday night in Canton for the Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite the offseason and being off the air for months, Michael Strahan found his groove early during the pregame show and fired the first shot of the season at broadcast partner and fellow Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw.

