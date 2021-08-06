Cancel
Southwest Harbor, ME

People-Nature-Art/Ridley & Curry

By BDN Community
Bangor Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarried duo’s love of nature infuses their work and relationship. SOUTHWEST HARBOR – Nature is a thread that ties Tom Curry and Kimberly Ridley to their respective work, and to each other. Curry is a noted painter of Maine landscapes. Ridley is an award-winning science writer, essayist and children’s book author. Though their professions are quite different, the essence of both is the natural world, something that also permeates the personal lives of this creative married couple. They join us at the Wendell Gilley Museum on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. as the speakers for People-Nature-Art. Registration is required, but there is no fee to attend. You may attend in person at the Gilley, or watch the live-stream via Zoom. When you register via the Gilley’s website, please let us know whether you’d like to attend in person, or online.

