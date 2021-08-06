Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Facebook group created to help answer questions on unemployment benefits

By Network Indiana
 6 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana) — Thousands of Hoosiers are stuck having to repay millions of dollars in overpaid unemployment benefits to the state. A mother of two, who has researched and has experience in dealing with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, has started a Facebook group to give advice to people who are struggling to figure out what to do, thanks to a lack of transparency from the department.

