Facebook group created to help answer questions on unemployment benefits

MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman has created a Facebook group to help teachers meet their supply demands for the upcoming school year. The group is called Wichita Teachers Wishlists and as of Wednesday was made up of nearly 1,000 members. Lisa Chrans, the creator of the group, said that number consists of teachers and donors. The group is public so anyone can log on and buy what teachers request on their lists; and all items go directly to the teachers.