Facebook group created to help answer questions on unemployment benefits
INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana) — Thousands of Hoosiers are stuck having to repay millions of dollars in overpaid unemployment benefits to the state. A mother of two, who has researched and has experience in dealing with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, has started a Facebook group to give advice to people who are struggling to figure out what to do, thanks to a lack of transparency from the department.www.newsnowwarsaw.com
Comments / 1