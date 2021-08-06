Cancel
Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United: Match Preview

By Dirty South Soccer
chatsports.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo weeks ago Atlanta United was gearing up for the first home game of Rob Valentino’s tenure. Excitement was abounding after an encouraging 1-1 draw with FC Cincinnati while Josef Martinez made his long-awaited return from the dog house. Ninety minutes later the anticipation was rather muted. Columbus walked out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a 1-0 win while playoffs fell even further from Atlanta’s view. The story since then has only gotten darker but it’s too early to write off 2021 just yet. With the arrival of Luiz Araujo on the horizon and Josef Martinez back to his best, an unlikely trip to the postseason is still achievable for the Five Stripes.

