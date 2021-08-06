To the Dismay of Some, and Against Public Health Guidance, It’ll Be School as Usual in Flagler Come Tuesday

The covid infection rate in Flagler County is higher than it’s ever been in the 18-month pandemic, and higher than in all but three countries in the world. For weeks, however, there’s been a disconnect between the severity of the crisis as experienced by individuals and at the hospital, where two-thirds of the beds are taken up by covid patients, and in the community at large, even on local government boards, where elected officials urging vaccination and caution have been the exception, not the rule.