Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nantucket, MA

COVID-19 transmission on Martha’s Vineyard now ‘high,’ CDC says; Nantucket implements mask mandate

By Christopher Gavin
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

If you're going out in Nantucket, don't forget your mask.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nahcm_0bK3X3kH00
Red: High level of community transmission; Maroon: Substantial level of community transmission; Gray: Moderate level of community transmission, according to the CDC. CDC/Kelsey Janak, Boston.com staff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KtsQg_0bK3X3kH00

Customers and staff of Nantucket businesses are now required to wear masks indoors, including at stores, restaurants, bars, venues, social clubs, and houses of worship under a new emergency order from the town’s Board of Health on Thursday.

The order comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Nantucket County as an area with “high” community transmission for COVID-19 — one of four in Massachusetts, that now includes Dukes County (Martha’s Vineyard), Barnstable County (Cape Cod), and Bristol County.

The virus’ Delta variant has been fueling a rise in cases across the United States in recent weeks, as segments of the population remain unvaccinated and more vaccinated people become infected with the highly contagious strain.

In all, 67.1 percent of counties across the country are now at high levels of community transmission, with another 18 percent at substantial levels, and 10.3 percent at moderate levels, according to the CDC.

In Nantucket, the latest emergency order states that patrons who are indoor dining at restaurants can only remove their masks when they are seated. Penalties for violations include a written warning on the first offense, a $100 fine for the second offense, a $200 penalty on the third offense, and a penalty of $300 on the fourth and subsequent offenses.

“Nantucket is an area of high transmission. If you are vaccinated, you have done your part to protect yourself, but you can still spread the virus to others,” town officials wrote on social media. “The intent of this order is to slow the spread of the highly contagious variant Delta and to protect those that are not vaccinated (children younger than 12 years old, adults with certain underlying medical conditions or with weakened immune systems).”

In Massachusetts, COVID-19 community transmission is “high” — the top tier — in four counties, while virus spread is now “substantial” in a majority of others, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Among the substantial group: Plymouth, Norfolk, Suffolk, Middlesex, Essex, Worcester, Hampden, and Berkshire counties. Hampshire and Franklin counties are seeing “moderate” spread, a CDC map shows.

No county in Massachusetts is at a low level of transmission.

Last week, the CDC updated its recommendations to say fully vaccinated people should wear a mask while indoors in public wherever there is substantial or high transmission.

Last month, Provincetown officials reported an upswell in cases among vaccinated individuals, with over 900 cases connected to the cluster as of earlier this week.

Town Manager Alex Morse said on Monday, however, that the total cases among residents decreased from 231 to 59, adding that Provincetown was heading towards containment.

Comments / 0

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hampden, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Provincetown, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Nantucket, MA
Government
City
Norfolk, MA
Nantucket, MA
Health
County
Nantucket, MA
City
Nantucket, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Morse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Vineyard#Restaurants#Cdc#Board Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Boston

Here’s how many breakthrough cases have occurred in Mass.

The state had seen 9,969 COVID-19 cases in fully vaccinated individuals as of Aug. 7, according to the Department of Public Health. State public health officials released updated data on Tuesday tracking the number of fully vaccinated individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19. Massachusetts had seen 9,969 breakthrough cases...
Salem, MAPosted by
Boston

Salem institutes indoor mask mandate

"I think it’s going to make a huge impact." Anyone heading to a restaurant, gym, museum, or any other public place in Salem will soon be required to wear a mask indoors. On Tuesday, Salem joined a growing number of Massachusetts communities reinstituting an indoor mask mandate. Salem’s Board of Health voted unanimously on Tuesday to require masking in any indoor public place, including city buildings and businesses, NBC Boston reported.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Boston

100 breakthrough cases in Massachusetts have ended in death

BOSTON (AP) — One hundred people who had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus died from the disease in Massachusetts by the end of July, according to the state Department of Public Health. In about three-quarter of the breakthrough cases, the patients reported having underlying conditions, the department said. The...
Public HealthPosted by
Boston

Will we need vaccine passports to do fun things?

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Ready to go out on the town before summer ends? In parts of the U.S., you might have to carry your COVID-19 vaccine card or a digital copy to get into restaurants, bars, nightclubs and outdoor music festivals. After resisting the divisive concept of vaccine passports...
Public HealthPosted by
Boston

Ashish Jha warns of coming surge in COVID deaths

"The horror of the delta variant will largely be felt by the unvaccinated." As many as 1,700 Americans could be dying daily by the end of August if the COVID-19 death rate continues at the current pace, according to Dr. Ahish Jha. Jha, who serves as the dean of Brown...
Public HealthPosted by
Boston

CDC urges pregnant women to get COVID vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. Expectant women run a higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from the...
HealthPosted by
Boston

Vaccine side effects rare and outweighed by benefits, CDC reported

The small risks are exceeded by the benefits of the vaccines, which provide powerful protection against disease and death, experts concluded. For adults, the benefits of the three coronavirus vaccines authorized in the United States outweigh the risks of serious side effects, which remain rare, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

Algae bloom prompts beach closure in Stow

In Boston, Jamaica Pond remained off-limits on Sunday due to a suspected cyanobacteria bloom. An algae bloom prompted local officials to close Stow Town Beach — another popular cool-down destination now off-limits in Massachusetts thanks to potentially harmful blooms. The Stow Recreation Department announced the closure in a statement on...
Home & GardenPosted by
Boston

Boston.com readers aren’t ready to give up remote work

“My entire company worked remotely for 14 months and met or exceeded all of our numbers and metrics." It seems the pandemic has put many of our fall plans in limbo for the second year in a row. Many companies were planning for a return to the office after Labor Day, but with coronavirus cases rising across the country, in-person work plans are once again up in the air.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

The pandemic business policies Boston’s mayoral candidates want to keep

"Outdoor dining, I hope, is here to stay." Boston’s mayoral candidates are ready to throw more support behind the city’s businesses. On Tuesday, Boston Main Streets hosted a mayoral forum to learn more about the candidate’s positions on supporting neighborhood economies, from maintaining helpful COVID-era policies to committing more funds to small businesses.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

Here are the best Boston movies, according to the mayoral candidates

Do you agree with their top picks for best Boston-based movie?. Boston has made its mark on popular culture in many ways, but one of the most visible ones is in the movies. When asked to name the best movie set in the city, there are a couple that come immediately to mind like “The Departed” and “Mystic River,” but there are actually dozens of movies set in Boston neighborhoods, and more to come.

Comments / 0

Community Policy