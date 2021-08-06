Global Wireless Broadband Market 2021 Examination and Industry Growth till 2027

Telehealth as a Service was estimated to be US$ 13.15 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 25.09 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 28.19% over the forecast period. Telehealth as a service market was valued at - in 2020 and is expected to reach - million by 2029, growing at an estimated CAGR of - over the forecast period. Just like every other industry, healthcare industry has also reinvented itself. With the help of internet, medical services can be accessed from any part of the globe. The accessibility along with increased demand to bring down the costs incurred on health care is taking telehealth as a service market. In today’s times, where the number of young population suffering from chronic diseases is going upwards, the demand for high-quality healthcare at a lower cost is also on a rise. Telehealth as a service market is currently witnessing a favorable scenario as majority of people are seeking consultations from their physicians virtually due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak.