11 Questions with Nasir Adderley

Bowden is competing for a spot on Miami's regular-season roster, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports. Bowden flashed in limited opportunities as a rookie, when he secured 28 of 37 targets for 221 yards across 10 contests. The 2020 third-round pick also logged nine carries for 32 yards. Despite the versatility and elusiveness Bowden already has demonstrated at the NFL level, Miami's newly revamped wide receiver corps has enough depth that there may not be enough roster spots to go around. In addition to DeVante Parker and new starters Will Fuller (suspension) and Jaylen Waddle, Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns have both returned after opting out due to COVID-19 last season, while the likes of Jakeem Grant, Preston Williams (foot), Isaiah Ford and Robert Foster could all also be in the mix for limited depth roles.