This Is How You Make A Diesel Engine Run On Gasoline

By Sebastian Cenizo
CarBuzz.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Typically, when you think of a diesel engine, you imagine it to be something that powers a truck, like the Ford F-150, but you do occasionally see high-performance diesel engines fitted to sports cars too. However, many manufacturers are moving away from diesel engines. Hyundai has killed off its diesels and so has Mazda. Diesel engines run very differently from gasoline engines, so investing in keeping them alive while most new cars are going to gasoline hybrids or full EVs is a waste of money. But what if you have a diesel engine lying around and want to see if you can make it run on gas? Well, Garage 54 in Russia has done just that.

Related
CarsPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Reliability of Toyota Engines Finally Explained

Each auto brand is unique. When people hear “Toyota,” they often think of high quality. The company’s identity as a Japanese brand is only part of the reason. Over the past decades, it has gained a reputation for stellar standards of manufacturing and after-sales service. Here is a closer look at the factors contributing to this success.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2020 Ram 2500 Cummins Diesel Yearlong Test: We Get 895 MPG …

"Four tons of exceptionally capable and remarkably comfortable truck never seemed so thrifty." Our long-term 2020 Ram 2500 Cummins, Guffman, is gunning for MotorTrend's long-term vehicle mileage record. In its first 299 days with us, it accrued 23,288 miles. Most of these were transporting people to places they'd have flown to in more normal times. Every long-hauler has marveled at the impressive fuel economy and range numbers displayed on the driver information center of this 7,980-pound monster. We've seen highway fuel economy numbers as high as 23 mpg and range estimates of 645 miles or more. How do these numbers square with reality?
CarsAutoblog

Report: Oil-burning engines a problem for Subarus, Acuras, Audis, more

You might expect to see clouds of blue smoke emanating from the tailpipe of a broken-down hooptie, but surprisingly, excessive oil consumption is also an issue with some late-model vehicles from several different manufacturers. This is according to Consumer Reports, whose reliability surveys identified the issue in 12 different engines for the model years 2010 to 2019.
CarsPosted by
CBS News

Want your next set of wheels to be electric? Here's how much you'll pay

As President Joe Biden and U.S. automakers pledge to boost the number of zero-emissions vehicles to half of all industry sales by 2030, a key challenge remains: persuading Americans they can afford an electric vehicle, which historically have cost far more than conventional fuel-powered cars. Experts say that's no longer...
CarsKTEN.com

Diesel Truck Care: Engine Maintenance Tips

Originally Posted On: https://wefixdieseltrucks.com/diesel-truck-care-engine-maintenance-tips/. Today’s vehicles are a big investment whether they’re diesel or gasoline-powered. The last thing you want is a huge repair bill because you failed to keep up with regular auto maintenance. Do you own a powerful diesel truck? As with any vehicle, diesel truck care is crucial.
Buying CarsCNET

Cars with the best gas mileage for 2021

Most every automaker has made great strides in improving fuel economy over the years. But even though fleetwide figures are on the rise, there are some stars in the sky that shine brighter than others. Whether you're in the market for something small or a much larger model, this list...
Carsmotor1.com

Russians try to convert a Toyota diesel engine to run on petrol

Diesel and petrol engines are vastly different, even if they operate the same at a very foundational level. However, their differences are stark enough that the fuel for one can’t power the other. Or that’s typically been the case. A new video from the Russian YouTube channel Garage 54 has the shop attempting to defy the laws of automotive engineering and get a Toyota diesel engine to run on regular petrol.
CarsAutoweek.com

What Will Be the Last New Car with a 5-Speed Manual?

Outdated automotive technology often sticks around longer than many of us might suspect. The carburetor, for example, didn't get completely shoved aside by electronic fuel injection on US-market new cars until the early 1990s. The same goes for transmissions; it was only last year that the venerable four-speed automatic—a technology that debuted with the 1940 Oldsmobiles—had its last hurrah, while the three-speed automatic stayed with us until 2002 and the two-speed managed to stay on sale until either 1973 or 1983.
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

Why not spend more on oil for a mid-mileage engine? | Car Doctor

Q: I am wondering about switching from GM's AC-Delco oil to a premium synthetic that meets Dexos standards in a 60,000-mile Chevrolet Tahoe. The dealership says — since I didn't change to Mobil1 or other premium oil in the first 20,000 miles — I'll see no benefit now. I've browsed...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2022 Volkswagen Arteon Gets R-Level Power Upgrade

With the Toyota Avalon ending production after this year, there are very few mainstream sedans left on sale in the United States. The 2021 Volkswagen Arteon is one of the few left and is a unique offering thanks to its hatchback trunk and coupe-like styling. Last year's model received a stunning facelift, but the US market was denied the two coolest variants: the practical shooting brake and the 316-horsepower Arteon R. Though the R still isn't coming stateside, VW will give us something close.
CarsAutoweek.com

Converting a Diesel Engine to Burn Gas Is Predictably Challenging

Garage 54 tackles some of the weirdest automotive questions you never thought you needed to have answered. The Garage 54 team convert a Toyota diesel engine to run on gasoline. The team tests the diesel engine before modifying it to use all of the required hardware to run gasoline.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Toyota Trucks Aren’t Done With Diesel Engines

In a world that’s going green, diesel engines are at risk of being discontinued by a majority of auto manufacturers. However, Toyota trucks might be an exception to this trend. The Toyota Tacoma, Toyota Tundra, Toyota Hilux, and more could have green diesel plans on the way. Toyota trucks aren’t...
Gas PriceOutdoor Life

Diesel vs. Gas Engines: Which Is Best for Your Hunting Truck?

Diesel trucks have always been popular among hunters and anglers because they can tow heavier loads, they’re more efficient, and they typically last longer than gas engines. The two main drawbacks of a diesel are the price you pay at the pump (which is actually competitive with gas prices right now), and the weight of the engine. Diesel engines are bigger, thus heavier, and that’s not always a good thing for outdoorsmen and women, especially in wet fields or mud-sucked two-tracks. Diesels are also louder, so some hunters think they are more apt to spook game than a gas-powered truck.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Meet The Honda-Powered Mid-Engine Mini Restomod With 230 HP

Monterey Car Week is all anyone in the industry can talk about this week, and why not? Car shows - particularly those on this sort of scale - have been amiss from our calendars for a long time now, and the big names are all looking to welcome themselves back to the spotlight with stunning displays and new creations. Bentley has a huge spread promised, Audi has shown us a shapeshifting roadster concept, and Pagani will be showing off its latest limited-edition Huayra. Smaller outfits of high quality will also be at the event, and one such company is showcasing a special Mini Cooper restomod.
Autoblog

Top 10 vehicles that owners keep the longest

Americans are holding on to their vehicles longer today than ever before. But how long is too long? According to automotive research site iSeeCars.com, just 6.1% of owners keep their vehicles for 15 years. Owners of some cars and trucks, though, tend to hold on to their rides that long at a much higher rate.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

These Vehicles Are Dead for 2022

Last year brought the end to more than 20 vehicles. Halfway into 2021, automakers have already announced nine models headed toward indefinite retirement for the 2022 model year. Some, like the Volvo V60 and V90 wagons, will see parts of themselves live on. And arguably the best version of Hyundai's Veloster will continue. Others, like the Volkswagen Passat and Honda Clarity are getting booted to make room for more electrified lineups in the future.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

We Have Bad News For Owners Of Old Electric Cars

EV drivers probably know this, but if you haven't checked one out yet, there are three types of charging ports. Tesla has its own proprietary system, though we did learn recently that it was going to open up its charging network to other makes and models using an adapter. The first EVs used a setup called CHAdeMO and most newer cars use the SAE's Combined Charging System, or CCS.
CarsPosted by
Best Life

This Popular Car Is Being Discontinued

Similar to fashion or music, the types of cars we drive can become symbolic of an era, with certain vehicles even rising in popularity to become iconic emblems of life on the road. But in the same way, they can also fall victim to changes in customer demand, bad business decisions, or a simple decline in popularity. In the latest example of this industry shift, one major car manufacturer says that a popular model from its lineup will be discontinued in the coming months. Read on to see which iconic vehicle has reached the end of the road.

