This Is How You Make A Diesel Engine Run On Gasoline

Typically, when you think of a diesel engine, you imagine it to be something that powers a truck, like the Ford F-150, but you do occasionally see high-performance diesel engines fitted to sports cars too. However, many manufacturers are moving away from diesel engines. Hyundai has killed off its diesels and so has Mazda. Diesel engines run very differently from gasoline engines, so investing in keeping them alive while most new cars are going to gasoline hybrids or full EVs is a waste of money. But what if you have a diesel engine lying around and want to see if you can make it run on gas? Well, Garage 54 in Russia has done just that.