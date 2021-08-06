Weekend Closure Of Westbound Interstate 70 From Brighton Boulevard to Interstate 270 Starts Friday

DENVER (CBS4) – Westbound Interstate 70 will close between Interstate 270 and Colorado Boulevard starting at 10 p.m. Friday. Final paving operations are planned throughout the weekend as part of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Central 70 Project .

The closure will last through 5 a.m. Monday. The detour to take is get on westbound I-270 and take it to westbound I-76. Once on I-76, take I-25 south and head back onto I-70 west or head along on I-76 to where it joins with I-70.

The project was delayed one weekend in July because of an oil shortage and then the following weekend it was put off again because of weather conditions.

CDOT officials say the Central 70 Project is nearly finished constructing the new three-mile stretch of I-70 between Colorado Boulevard and Quebec Street.

Crews will be finished with this section by fall 2021.

For more information about the project and the detour that will be in place, visit central70.codot.gov or facebook.com/central70project .