Volusia County, FL

Retired deputy who works as a children’s clown arrested, accused of stalking, threatening violence

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lh3y9_0bK3TbKm00

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A retired South Florida deputy who now operates a children’s clown business was arrested in Volusia County on Thursday after deputies said he made violent threats against his family and others.

Volusia County deputies said they arrested retired Monroe County deputy Derick Velez, 58, of DeLand, after he posted comments on social media referencing the Columbine and Parkland shootings, indicating those were “nothing” compared to what he could do.

Deputies said Velez operates a children’s clown business and occasionally performs as “Po Po the Clown.”

His arrest comes following reports of increasingly bizarre behavior by the former law enforcement officer.

Deputies said he was Baker Acted last month after he threatened members of his family.

Detectives said the threatening phone calls “followed weeks of threatening behavior where Derick made statements that he was going to commit mass murders, he believed he is a prophet of God and has been commanded to form an army and they were going to rise up.”

Prior to the arrest, deputies said the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office contacted law enforcement in Volusia County to provide background information on Velez and warn local deputies and police about his threatening behavior. They said Velez had also made threats against former colleagues in law enforcement in Monroe County.

Deputies said Velez was previously ordered by a judge to surrender firearms under a Risk Protection Order that remains in effect. He is facing a charge of aggravated stalking and is being held in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail with no bond.

