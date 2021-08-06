Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cohoes, NY

Rensselaer man dead in Cohoes collision

By News staff
Times Union
 5 days ago

COHOES - A Rensselaer man is dead and two others were injured in a three-vehicle collision Thursday night at I-787, State Police said. Sometime just before 9:45 p.m. a 19-year-old of Fuera Bush man, driving a box truck, was stopped at the traffic light at the intersection of I-787 northbound and Bridge Avenue in Cohoes when he was rear-ended by a Chevy Tracker driven by Milton A. Camilo-Torres, 55, of Rensselaer, troopers said.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rensselaer, NY
City
Cohoes, NY
City
Albany, NY
Rensselaer, NY
Crime & Safety
Cohoes, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#State Police#Chevy#Subaru#Albany Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Incoming New York governor speaks after Cuomo's resignation

Hochul promises to "fight like hell" for all New Yorkers. Incoming New York governor, current Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, addressing reporters Wednesday, said "people will soon learn my style is to listen first, then take decisive action." She will deliver an address shortly after being appointed governor to lay out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy