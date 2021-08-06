Rensselaer man dead in Cohoes collision

COHOES - A Rensselaer man is dead and two others were injured in a three-vehicle collision Thursday night at I-787, State Police said. Sometime just before 9:45 p.m. a 19-year-old of Fuera Bush man, driving a box truck, was stopped at the traffic light at the intersection of I-787 northbound and Bridge Avenue in Cohoes when he was rear-ended by a Chevy Tracker driven by Milton A. Camilo-Torres, 55, of Rensselaer, troopers said.