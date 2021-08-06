Cancel
Dublin, NH

Dublin resident dies after contracting rare mosquito-borne disease

By Olivia Belanger Sentinel Staff
Keene Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Dublin resident has died from complications of Jamestown canyon virus (JCV), a rare disease caused by a mosquito bite, the state health department announced Friday. As a result, the risk level for mosquito-borne illness in Dublin has been increased to “high,” according to a news release from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. The risk level for the surrounding communities of Harrisville, Jaffrey, Marlborough and Peterborough has been raised to “moderate.”

www.sentinelsource.com

Comments / 0

