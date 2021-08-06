Dublin resident dies after contracting rare mosquito-borne disease

A Dublin resident has died from complications of Jamestown canyon virus (JCV), a rare disease caused by a mosquito bite, the state health department announced Friday. As a result, the risk level for mosquito-borne illness in Dublin has been increased to “high,” according to a news release from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. The risk level for the surrounding communities of Harrisville, Jaffrey, Marlborough and Peterborough has been raised to “moderate.”