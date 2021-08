When you're really used to seeing someone with facial hair, it can be a bit of a trip to see them without it. You might be the type to have a beard because without its help you look like a ten-year-old, or maybe like me, it's really weird to see your dad's face without at least a little bit of stubble. For Ellie, it's inevitably the same when it comes to her father figure Joel, who isn't ever seen without his perfectly grizzled beard. However, one fan edit has revealed what Joel looks like without it.