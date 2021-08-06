Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

ACE Family mom Catherine McBroom's new YouTube channel will include content on Ayahuasca, 'messages in dreams,' and 'spirit guides' amid legal battles

By Kat Tenbarge
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Staples Center on January 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

  • Austin and Catherine McBroom are known as the ACE Family on YouTube.
  • Together, they have over 19 million subscribers, as well as businesses in skin care and boxing.
  • Catherine announced a solo channel as she and Austin face lawsuits over their businesses.
Trouble has been brewing for the ACE Family, but that didn't stop Catherine McBroom from announcing her new solo YouTube channel. The mother of three made the announcement in a cryptic Snapchat story on Wednesday but has yet to post about the announcement on another platform.

In a graphic shared on Snapchat, McBroom said topics in her videos would include spiritual subjects like God, religion, manifestation, and spirit guides. She also included more traditional vlog topics like skin care, pregnancy, clothing hauls, makeup tutorials, and "Storytime" videos.

Also included in the graphic were more surprising subjects like "Ayahuasca," a psychoactive brew originating from Amazonian cultures that can cause an altered state of consciousness, hallucinations, and vomiting.

McBroom is known as one of YouTube's biggest "mommy vloggers," starring alongside her husband, ex-NCAA basketball player Austin, and their children, Elle, Alaia, and Steel. Their family channel has over 19 million subscribers.

Catherine and Austin, who is 29, have been uploading to YouTube since 2016. Since then, their vlogs have been viewed more than 4 billion times.

Catherine McBroom announced she would launch a solo YouTube channel.

Screenshot Snapchat/Catherine McBroom

While the McBrooms make content aimed at children and families, they have also promoted a slew of failed businesses and sketchy charities , including an ACE Family app whose developers Austin said "scammed" him and his fans and a $100,000 charity fund that turned out to be one $75,000 donation.

Catherine, 30, even launched her own skincare line, 1212 Gateway, off the family's social media fame. But a civil complaint obtained by Insider, filed on April 12 by TBL Cosmetics, Inc., alleges that Catherine attempted "a coup" of the cosmetics company that violated the terms of her contract. Austin is also facing a slew of legal threats following the influencer boxing event he hosted and fought in on June 12.

ACE Family's Catherine Paiz and Austin McBroom after McBroom's boxing match in Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on June 12, 2021.

Michele Eve Sandberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Some more odd categories that Catherine said she'd include on her solo channel were "Quantum physics" and "Hygiene." She included psychological and mythic topics like "Traumas," "Butterfly effect," "Numerology," "3rd eye," and "Messages in dreams."

According to Catherine, she'll also talk to her viewers about "Building character," "How to deal with hate, low vibration," and "Empath."

Catherine seemed to make the announcement spontaneously in her Snapchat video, which appeared to be recorded in one of her luxury sports cars. She prefaced it by saying, "I'm just going to spit it out."

"I wish I could just sit here and talk to you guys about life," Catherine said in the video. "Like there's just so much life going on in everyone's world, just so much going on."

