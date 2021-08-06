Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

15 states are keeping COVID-19 breakthrough cases under wraps

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o22bC_0bK3RniE00

State health departments across the country are taking various approaches to how they keep records on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, with 15 states deciding not to publish any data on the rare incidents.

An analysis by The Hill found that 35 states have disclosed some data on fully vaccinated people who later contracted COVID-19. The information ranged from a one-time percentage of residents who experienced a breakthrough infection to weekly detailed overviews broken down by demographics such as age, sex and race.

Figures on breakthrough cases are not available on the health department websites, social media or other publicly accessible sites for the other 15 states: Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

The Hill reached out to the health departments of all 15 states for comment. A handful of states, including New York, Texas and Wisconsin, provided the numbers upon request.

Alicia Shoults, a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Health, told The Hill that the agency plans to publish a dashboard with breakthrough hospitalizations and deaths Friday.

Of the states already reporting data, Utah topped the list, with 0.36 percent or 5,265 breakthrough cases in its 1,462,313 fully vaccinated residents from Jan. 16 until this week. In that period, the state reported approximately 115,000 coronavirus cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stopped monitoring nonsevere breakthrough cases in May.

Some states have followed the CDC in publicly reporting breakthrough hospitalizations and deaths but not the total number of cases.

Tennessee’s Department of Health references the CDC’s policy in its critical indicator reports, where breakthrough cases with severe outcomes are regularly included. As of July 29, the state had reported 31 breakthrough deaths and 218 breakthrough hospitalizations.

Like many other states, Tennessee does not specify when it started collecting COVID-19 breakthrough data.

Illinois, too, only reports breakthrough infections that result in hospitalization or death. Its department of public health said the approach will “maximize the quality of the data collected on cases of greatest clinical and public health importance.”

On Wednesday, Illinois reported 714 breakthrough hospitalizations and 180 deaths, representing 2.58 percent of COVID-19 deaths since data collection began in January.

The state is one of a handful that feature breakthrough case data on their COVID-19 dashboards, joining Virginia, Maryland, Idaho, Indiana, Utah and the District of Columbia. Either through those dashboards or separate report summaries, 18 states publish data on breakthrough infections regularly. Although most updates are weekly, Idaho’s are the most frequent, revised every weekday, while Oregon publishes breakthrough numbers monthly.

The CDC announced in May it would only investigate and publish COVID-19 breakthrough cases that result in hospitalization or death. The change was intended to “help maximize the quality of the data collected on cases of greatest clinical and public health importance,” the agency said.

Nationally, an exceedingly low number of fully vaccinated people have contracted the virus. Out of the 101 million people vaccinated from January through April, the CDC reported 10,262 breakthrough infections in 46 U.S. states and territories. The agency’s latest update, on July 26, identified 6,239 hospitalizations and 1,263 deaths, about a quarter of which were asymptomatic or not related to COVID-19.

Across the board, the rate of breakthrough cases among those fully vaccinated was less than 0.5 percent for the 29 states that disclosed their full tallies, backing up the message from public health officials that COVID-19 vaccines are very effective at slowing infection.

One in three COVID-19 cases nationwide last week occurred in Florida and Texas, Jeff Zients , the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, said at a White House briefing Tuesday. He emphasized that places with higher vaccination rates generally have lower COVID-19 case counts, including breakthrough infections.

“While vaccinated people can spread the virus if they get a breakthrough infection, the odds of them getting sick in the first place are far lower than those who are unvaccinated,” Zients said.

He added that the seven states with the lowest vaccination rates accounted for more than 17 percent of cases, despite representing only 8 percent of Americans. All of those states have put out reports on breakthrough infections.

But even when states do not release figures, some counties have tracked the cases themselves.

In Shawnee County, where Kansas’s capital is located, despite the weekly cases quadrupling in the past month, the local health department has documented only 91 breakthrough cases, just 0.1 percent of its 77,500 fully vaccinated residents.

On the flip side, Southern Nevada Health District’s weekly updates indicate that breakthrough hospitalizations in Clark County have steadily trended upward, from 30 in June to 178 in mid-July.

Many major cities have provided their own status reports as well.

New York City’s health department said July 14 that its breakthrough statistics show the vaccination campaign has proved successful. Just 1.1 percent of all 500,302 COVID-19 cases were in those who were fully vaccinated.

A total of 94 fully vaccinated New Yorkers died from the virus between January and mid-June, compared with 8,069 deaths, and 98.4 percent of hospitalizations were among the unvaccinated.

The Houston Health Department posted a graphic on Facebook that said 0.092 percent of fully vaccinated Houstonians developed breakthrough cases positive for COVID-19 as of July 23. It confirmed six breakthrough deaths, each in patients who were severely immunocompromised or had preexisting conditions.

After the Boston Herald used a Freedom of Information Act request to report there had been 3,907 infections and 71 deaths in fully vaccinated Massachusetts residents, Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.) urged the CDC to monitor all of these cases. Previously, the Department of Public Health had disclosed data on breakthrough cases only once, in a memo on the state website.

“As of May 24, 2021, there had been 3,343 instances of COVID-19 infection in over 2.9 million fully vaccinated individuals (a rate of 0.11%),” wrote Catherine M. Brown, the state epidemiologist, and the department’s medical director, Larry Madoff.

In a July 22 letter to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky , Markey asked why the agency announced “that it would no longer require states to report information to the CDC on breakthrough cases that do not require hospitalization,” and asked which states are still collecting data on such cases.

At a briefing the next day, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the CDC actively tracks breakthrough cases through cohort studies, which involve “tens of thousands of people across the country” working in health care and long-term care facilities.

“CDC also collects what they call ‘passive surveillance,’ which is where hospitals provide CDC with data when they identify someone who is hospitalized but has been vaccinated,” Psaki said.

Due to inconsistent tracking and underreported asymptomatic breakthroughs, health experts caution that the breakthrough data publicly available is likely incomplete.

Still, Céline Gounder, a professor at NYU’s Grossman School of Medicine and a member of the Biden-Harris Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board, said studying breakthrough data helps us understand who is not responding as well to vaccines, which settings present a higher risk for infection, and what characteristics make certain variants more immune-evading.

She also said the new CDC guidelines, which recommend that even fully vaccinated Americans wear masks in areas with high transmission of the virus, are “partly a reaction to breakthrough infections.”

“The concern is that these people with breakthrough infections could be transmitting onward, could be contributing to community transmission,” Gounder told The Hill. “It’s not that that individual is going to get sick and die ... it's that we're worried what that infection could mean for others around them.”

Groups with weaker immune responses to the vaccine — organ transplant recipients, people receiving immunosuppressive therapy for cancer, or those over the age of 80 — are at a higher risk of developing a severe or deadly breakthrough case.

For the states that provided detailed demographic data, the median age of people who died from a breakthrough infection was 79 for Indiana, 81 for Ohio and 82.5 for Washington.

Robert Wachter, chairman of the Department of Medicine at the University of San Francisco, thinks some of the concern about contracting a breakthrough infection is valid and supports the CDC’s mask recommendations.

“Is it something that should cause you to worry that you're going to die? No, but concerned enough,” he said. “I think that for vaccinated people to go back to mask-wearing indoors is a completely rational response to the information as it’s played out over the last few weeks.”

Nahid Bhadelia, professor at Boston University’s Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases, said the CDC should test and track all symptomatic breakthrough cases, whether they lead to hospitalization or not.

But she also said the delta variant may have “changed the equation,” pointing to a new study in China that shows people infected with delta had about 1,000 times more virus in their bodies compared to the original strain.

“With the delta variant, you may get continued protection for severe disease, hospitalizations, and deaths, but you may get potentially more breakthroughs and more symptomatic breakthroughs,” she said. “The vaccines are still doing what they’re supposed to do.”

Comments / 1

The Hill

The Hill

310K+
Followers
31K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Cdc#The White House#White House#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

You Now Have to Wear a Mask in These 7 States

The CDC recommends anyone—be they vaccinated or not—in an area of "high transmission" of COVID wear their face mask when indoors. Following suit, a number of states and counties have issued mask mandates. "Cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 both continue to increase, overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated, but the risk is greater for everyone if we do not stop the ongoing spread of the virus and the Delta variant," state Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. "We know masking can help prevent transmission of COVID-19 and its variants. Until more people are vaccinated, we join CDC in recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors in areas of substantial and high transmissions, and in K-12 schools." To see which other states have mask mandates, read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

America Is Getting Unvaccinated People All Wrong

Last week, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that COVID-19 is “becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” President Joe Biden said much the same shortly after. They are technically correct. Even against the fast-spreading Delta variant, the vaccines remain highly effective, and people who haven’t received them are falling sick far more often than those who have. But their vulnerability to COVID-19 is the only thing that unvaccinated people universally share. They are disparate in almost every way that matters, including why they haven’t yet been vaccinated and what it might take to persuade them. “‘The unvaccinated’ are not a monolith of defectors,” Rhea Boyd, a pediatrician and public-health advocate in the San Francisco Bay Area, tweeted on Saturday.
KidsPosted by
Daily Mail

Two whistleblowers claim the Department of Health and Human Services instructed them to downplay a coronavirus outbreak among migrant children being housed at a facility in Texas

Two whistleblowers have alleged the Department of Health and Human Services instructed them to downplay a coronavirus outbreak amongst migrant children that were held at a facility in Fort Bliss, near El Paso, Texas. The outbreak is said to have occurred earlier this year in a complaint that was sent...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

These are the five least vaccinated states in the US right now

Nationally, slightly more than 48 percent of the total population is fully vaccinated, while nearly 56 percent have received at least one dose. Alabama, according to the data, has fully vaccinated the lowest percentage of its population. Five states’ vaccination rates are well above the national level, with Vermont leading...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

'Superbug' fungus spread in two cities, health officials say

U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The "superbug" outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

‘I’m not dying, but I’m pretty darn sick’: Breakthrough COVID cases, while rare, frustrate vaccinated Marylanders

They followed all the guidance, took every precaution, but got COVID-19 anyway. Christina Van Norman and David Coe had resumed small gatherings — finally — of their fully vaccinated friends in their home in Montgomery County, where coronavirus transmissions were relatively low. The day after the last event, she felt run-down. Two days later she had a fever and body aches, and a rapid test ...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Said Five Words Every American Should Hear

COVID-19 infections have risen 70% in the last few weeks, as areas of the country are again covered in red. Less than 50% of the country is fully vaccinated, putting us all in danger. With that in mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the US Surgeon General, appeared on This Week with host Martha Raddatz this morning to issue a warning, and he said five words every American should hear. Read on for those words and five other life-saving points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Portland, ORNewsweek

21 of 29 People Test Positive for COVID-19 After Oregon Family Reunion—13 Fully Vaccinated

A woman from Portland, Oregon has said 21 out of 29 people—13 of whom were vaccinated—who attended a family reunion have tested positive for COVID-19. Niki Marienburg told KGW-TV, a Portland-based television news station, that family members from across the country attended the reunion at Sunriver Resort, a luxury resort in Central Oregon, for 10 days in June. She said most of her family was vaccinated, and no one wore masks throughout the reunion.

Comments / 1

Community Policy