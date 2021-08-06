'I messed up': Unvaccinated man in ICU with COVID-19 calls for people to get the shot

An unvaccinated Virginia man who's been hospitalized with the coronavirus is using social media to encourage others to get vaccinated.

Travis Campbell, who has a wife and seven children, has been in the hospital for over a week battling complications from the virus, according to NBC.

The news outlet reported that he is in the intensive care unit.

However, the Virginia man has been making Facebook videos from his hospital bed underscoring the seriousness of the virus and urging others to not make the same choice that he made.

“I messed up big time, you guys — I didn’t get the vaccine,” Campbell said in a video Wednesday.

His wife, Kellie Campbell, told NBC that despite his health struggles, her husband is focused on making the videos to warn others about what he is experiencing.

“I’m not trying to talk down to you,” Travis Campbell said in a video last week. “I’m trying to talk to you so you understand that I don’t want to go to your funeral and I don’t want you to come to mine. The new delta strain … will get you down so fast you are not going to get back up.”

After surviving a mild coronavirus case last year, Campbell said he thought he had the antibodies to prevent any potential serious illness going forward, according to The Washington Post.

He said that he has called his best friends to say goodbye and requested his body be cremated if he succumbs to the disease.

Campbell is the latest unvaccinated person suffering from severe illness due to the coronavirus whose warning about the disease has garnered media attention.

A woman in Alabama said in July that she regretted not getting the vaccine after her son died following a months-long struggle with COVID-19. A Nevada father of five texted his fiancee in his final days before he passed from COVID-19 complications, expressing his regret for not getting vaccinated.

"I'm so sorry that I made the mistake to not get vaccinated," Campbell said on CNN's "New Day." "Vaccinations are so important, and I can do better as a parent, as a human, and I hope to God everybody else can, too."