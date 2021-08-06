Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Cal at the Olympics: Johnny Hooper Scores Winning Goal for USA in Water Polo

By Jake Curtis
Posted by 
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 5 days ago

The United States men’s water polo team will not win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, but it will finish no worse than sixth after former Cal star Johnny Hooper scored the game-winning goal in a 7-6 loser’s bracket victory over Italy on Friday.

Hooper scored two goals in the game, including an extra-player goal with 1:37 left in the fourth quarter that broke a 6-6 tie. Neither team scored the rest of the way.

The Americans’ final game will be against Croatia, with the winner earning a fifth-place finish in the Olympics. The loser will end up sixth.

Hooper’s first goal came in the second quarter and gave the Americans a 3-2 lead in the low-scoring contest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uysyY_0bK3Qnor00
Johnny Hooper. Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Sports

Luca Cupido, who was Hooper’s teammate on Cal’s 2016 national championship team, attempted six shots for the USA team, but did not score a goal. It was a hard-luck game for Cupido as four of his six shots hit the post. He also missed a six-meter direct show in a free-throw situation.

It was an interesting matchup for Cupido, who was born in Italy and has dual citizenship in Italy in the United States. It means Cupido could have played for Italy if he wanted, but opted to play for USA.

In the women’s water polo championship game at 11:30 p.m. Friday (Saturday afternoon in Tokyo), former Cal standout Roser Tarrago will play for Spain in the gold-medal match against the United States.

.

Cover photo of Johnny Hooper by Michael Madrid, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Comments / 0

CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

San Francisco, CA
129
Followers
452
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

CalSportsReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Cal athletics

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Hooper
Person
Luca Cupido
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Polo#Usa Today Sports#Americans#Usa Today Sports#Cal Sports Report#Si
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gwen Berry, who turned her back on US flag in trials, FAILS to win a medal in hammer throw at Tokyo Olympics as critics say: 'Now we can root for people who want to be a part of Team USA'

Controversial American hammer thrower Gwen Berry failed to win a medal in the finals of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, much to the delight of her conservative critics. 'Now we can get back to rooting for people who actually want to be part of Team USA,' one critic tweeted about Berry, who drew criticism in June by turning away from the American flag on the podium during the national anthem at the US Olympic trials.
SoccerElite Daily

2 Olympic Soccer Players Confirmed They’re Dating With An Iconic Photo

Just to clear things up: Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis are together — like together together. The Olympic soccer stars (Kerr plays for Australia and Mewis for the United States) sparked dating rumors when they were photographed embracing after the U.S. Women’s National Team beat the Aussies for a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Aug. 5. The sweet moment looked more romantic than friendly, but that didn’t stop Team USA from labeling it an example of “sportsmanship and kindness” on Twitter. Sportsmanship... right.
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
SportsNBC Sports

US Women's Water Polo Team Wins Third Straight Olympic Gold

Maggie Steffens and the U.S. Women’s Water Polo Team became the first team to win three straight Olympic gold medals, defeating Spain, 13-4 in the gold medal match Saturday night. The U.S women dominated from start to finish. Alys Williams, who attended UCLA, got the scoring going early with an...
Tenniswcn247.com

Italy wins rematch with US in men's Olympic water polo

TOKYO (AP) — Italy rallied for a dramatic 12-11 victory over the United States in men's water polo at the Tokyo Olympics. Francesco Di Fulvio scored five times as the Italians jumped over the Americans in Group A with five points after playing to a 6-6 draw against Greece on Tuesday. Serbia won gold at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics as the reigning world champion but five years later there is no superpower towering over the 12-country field in Tokyo. Italy is right there among the medal contenders though.
SportsMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Spain, Greece win water polo groups at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Spain goalkeeper Unai Aguirre yelled and splashed toward his bench. He wagged his finger after a couple of saves. Forget about all the hard-throwing field players in water polo at the Tokyo Olympics. It's all about defense heading into the quarterfinals. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All...
Swimming & SurfingESPN

U.S. women's water polo captain Maggie Steffens sets Olympic scoring record

U.S. women's water polo captain Maggie Steffens broke the Olympic scoring record with a goal in the third period against the Russian Olympic Committee on Friday. Steffens was all alone in front for her 48th career goal in the Olympics, snapping a tie with Italy's Tania Di Mario for the top spot. Steffens scored again on the next possession to help the U.S. open a commanding 13-3 lead.
Worldswimswam.com

Tokyo 2020, Water Polo: Netherlands Women Score Stunning 33-1 Win over RSA

The Netherlands pulled off a truly astonishing victory over the South Africans to move to 2-1 in Group A play. Stock photo via Andrea Staccioli / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. When: Water Polo: Saturday, July 24 – Saturday, August 7, 2021. Men’s Water Polo: Sunday, July, 25 – Sunday, August 8,...
Danville, CANBC Los Angeles

Maggie Steffens Tops All-Time List in USA Water Polo's Big Bounceback Win

As USA Water Polo stormed back from a rare loss to rout the ROC Friday, Maggie Steffens made her own mark on Olympic history. Steffens, a two-time gold medalist playing in her third Games, scored four goals in the United States' 18-5 win over the ROC, including the 48th of her career to become the sport's all-time leading scorer in the Olympics. She surpassed Italy's Tania Di Mario, and added a 49th goal for good measure.
BasketballBleacher Report

Olympic Basketball 2021: USA Women Score Group Win vs. Japan

Team USA improved to 2-0 in women's basketball at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo with an 86-69 win over host Japan on Friday. The Americans now own wins over Japan and Nigeria, putting them atop Group B, with Japan and France tied for second at 1-1. Belgium, France and...
MLSPosted by
AllSyracue

Miles Robinson Scores Gold Cup Winning Goal for USA Soccer

United States Men's National Soccer Team shocked Mexico 1-0 in the Gold Cup Final on Sunday. Former Syracuse star Miles Robinson scored the game winner on a header in extra time for the victory. It was the second straight final that saw the US beat its rivals to the south. On June 6th, Christian Pulisic had an extra-time winner to win the inaugural CONFACAF Nations League final.
Swimming & SurfingWrcbtv.com

Team USA’s Steffens makes splash with career Olympic water polo record

A loss can be a powerful motivator. So can smashing an Olympic record. Just two days after Team USA’s 10-9 defeat to Hungary – their first loss in 13 years – captain Maggie Steffens led her team to victory Friday with a dominant 18-5 win over ROC. En route to that triumph, Steffens surpassed the Olympic record for career scoring at 48, surpassing Italy’s Tania Di Mario. And she did it all with a broken nose, sustained during that loss to Hungary.

Comments / 0

Community Policy