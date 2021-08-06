Ryuichi Sakamoto, “Minamata”

George Harrison never got a real chance to fully express himself as a dramatic, crafty songwriter or an emotive singer in the Fab Four, so the so-called “Quiet Beatle” went on a recording spree just as his quartet was dissolving—sessions resulting in the immense-sounding, deeply personal, three-album glut that was All Things Must Pass. Co-produced by Harrison and Phil Spector, the 23-track (including its improvisational Apple Jam tracks) LP not only showed off the guitarist and singer in a production and band leadership role, but also as both a conduit for the Holy Spirits that guided his hand and as a keen middleman between the pop past of the Beatles (Harrison’s All Things songs were nothing if not irresistibly catchy) and where the rock idiom was moving (post-psychedelia, the Americana of The Band) at the end of 1970. All this, and from its improvisations and its often mesmeric, raga-like feel, through to its epic proportions, All Things was the sound of freedom, of release.