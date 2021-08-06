Mets face off with Phillies in critical three game series

The Mets (56-52) head to the City of Brotherly Love for a three-game showdown with the second-place Phillies (56-53). The Mets hold a slim half-game lead in the division heading into this series, so they can either build upon that lead or find themselves in second when all is said and done. The good news for New York is they have won eight out of 13 against the Phillies this year, so they will have to hope their past success against their division rivals will be indicative of how they will perform this weekend.