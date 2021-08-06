Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Jobs strength leaves Fed and Powell nowhere to hide

By Robert Burgess, Bloomberg
Newsday
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Reserve and Chair Jerome Powell have come under fire the last couple of months for seemingly ignoring the spike in inflation. The latest salvo came Thursday, when Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) urged Powell to start pulling back on the Fed's $120 billion in monthly bond purchases aimed at providing stimulus. Failing to do so "will lead to our economy overheating and to unavoidable inflation taxes that hardworking Americans cannot afford," Manchin wrote in a letter he made public.

www.newsday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#The Federal Reserve#Americans#Fhn Financial#Bloomberg News#The Kansas City Fed#Bloomberg Opinion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
BusinessWNCY

Fed’s Evans: Wants ‘few more’ job reports before bond taper

(Reuters) – The current inflation spike shouldn’t push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy prematurely, with more months of labor data needed before any changes as well as more certainty that the pace of price increases will remain above the Fed’s 2% target, Chicago Fed president Charles Evans said on Tuesday.
Denver, COStreetInsider.com

Fed's George says it's time to 'dial back the settings' on monetary policy

(Reuters) - The U.S. economy is growing at a robust pace, signaling it is time to start dialing back the support provided through monetary policy, Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George said on Wednesday. Strong support offered through fiscal and monetary policy helped to usher the economy out of...
EconomyBrookings Institution

July’s promising jobs report hides the challenges of left-behind communities

Last week’s Bureau of Labor Statistics July jobs report showed a robust, 943,000-job increase from the month prior and a decrease in the unemployment rate, to 5.4%. However, the fact remains that the U.S. economy is still 6 million jobs short of where it was in February 2020—indicating there is still work to do.
Businesswincountry.com

Fed’s George says policymakers need to watch inflation expectations

(Reuters) – U.S. consumers are much more aware of inflation levels today than they have been over the past decade and Federal Reserve officials need to monitor inflation expectations closely, Kansas City Fed President Esther George said on Wednesday. “Policymakers have to keep their eye on inflation expectations,” George said...
U.S. Politicskfgo.com

Fed’s Kaplan says central bank should start tapering in October

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Reserve should announce its timeline for beginning to reduce its massive bondholding next month and start tapering them in October, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Wednesday. “It would be my view that if the economy unfolds the way I expect. … I...
BusinessPosted by
WDBO

Rosengren: Fed should begin slowing stimulus efforts by fall

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston added his voice Monday to a growing number of people, inside and outside the Fed, who say the central bank should soon begin to dial back its extraordinary aid for an economy that is strongly recovering from the pandemic recession.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Fed's Kaplan: CPI numbers consistent with Fed's outlook

In an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said the Consumer Price Index numbers were consistent with the Federal Reserve's inflation outlook, as reported by Reuters. Additional takeaways. "Fed still expects a broadening of inflation pressures into next year." "Fed has to be attentive to inflation...
Economyharrisondaily.com

Bullard: Robust job growth supports Fed tapering 'soon'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Last week's jobs report demonstrated the ongoing strength of the U.S. economy and underscored the need for the Federal Reserve to rein in its stimulus efforts, a Fed official said …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
EconomyFXStreet.com

Dollar continues ascent on Fed tightening speculation

The greenback continued its recent ascent on upbeat U.S. job openings data following the release of robust U.S. jobs report on Friday and hit multi-week highs against majority of its peers on Monday as investors speculated that the Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy sooner. Reuters reported U.S. job...
Posted by
Axios

Fed watch: July jobs report means talking about tapering sooner

Federal Reserve officials say Friday’s blockbuster jobs report supports the case for tapering supportive monetary policy relatively soon. Why it matters: With the economy progressing, everyone wants to know when the Fed will taper its quantitative easing program and eventually start hiking interest rates. What they’re saying: Atlanta Fed president...
Economyspglobal.com

Economists warn of market disruption as Fed balance sheet surpasses $8 trillion

The Federal Reserve has added more than $4 trillion to its balance sheet since the end of 2019, largely through pandemic-era economic support programs. After more than doubling its asset holdings over the last two years to more than $8 trillion, the Federal Reserve is facing growing criticism over its swelling balance sheet as a substantial market disruptor.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Fed’s Barkin considers that US inflation has reached the 2% threshold

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) – This year’s high inflation in the United States may have met one of the Federal Reserve’s key benchmarks to start raising interest rates, although this still requires the labor market to continue. bouncing back, Richmond Fed Chairman Tom Barkin said Monday. Based on the Fed’s...
Businessvidanewspaper.com

Jobs, Wages Continue To Climb In July As Inflation Fears Mount

More people are working, and they’re making more money. That’s the conclusion from the U.S. government’s monthly job report released on Friday, Aug. 6, which showed an addition of nearly 1 million jobs to the economy, a precipitous drop in unemployment and steady increase in wage growth. Following a jobs...

Comments / 0

Community Policy