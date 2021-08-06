Jobs strength leaves Fed and Powell nowhere to hide

The Federal Reserve and Chair Jerome Powell have come under fire the last couple of months for seemingly ignoring the spike in inflation. The latest salvo came Thursday, when Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) urged Powell to start pulling back on the Fed's $120 billion in monthly bond purchases aimed at providing stimulus. Failing to do so "will lead to our economy overheating and to unavoidable inflation taxes that hardworking Americans cannot afford," Manchin wrote in a letter he made public.