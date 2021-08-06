Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Heading Out: Yelp Vaccine Conundrum That Could Influence Google And Bing

By Laurie Sullivan
mediapost.com
 5 days ago

Yelp could become an informative search tool to research businesses requiring proof of vaccination. This week the company announced a “Proof of vaccination required” and “All staff fully vaccinated” label on its review site to help consumers understand how companies operate. Not all agree with getting vaccinated, but businesses will...

