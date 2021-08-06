Cancel
Martin Luther King III calls on Americans to fight voter restrictions on Voting Rights Act's anniversary

Cover picture for the articleRenewed talks on voting rights are underway on Capitol Hill, where the Senate is plotting new paths toward a potential legislative victory. This comes as the U.S. marks the 56th anniversary of the historic Voting Rights Act of 1965 that secured Black Americans' right to vote and banned discrimination at the polls; however, activists argue that those rights are being threatened. Global human rights activist Martin Luther King III joined CBSN to discuss.

