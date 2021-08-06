Martin Luther King III calls on Americans to fight voter restrictions on Voting Rights Act's anniversary

There was a time when outcomes mattered, when truth mattered, when integrity, fair play, mattered. Not anymore. Now, it’s all about winning, and power, especially for white folks. Otherwise, they would be embarrassed at the way other white folks behave. How else can you explain widespread, popular support for a philandering, twice-impeached, often bankrupted, one-term, son of a klansman who reigns like a vice lord down in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. Liberal or conservative, wacky or profane, that putrid human being is too much of a lowlife to be the leader of any cause, and yet here we are, half of the U.S. Congress shamelessly defending him. Him. Loathsome him.