Kacey Musgraves previews two new songs in new podcast appearance

By Rhian Daly
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKacey Musgraves has given a preview of sorts of two new songs that are set to appear on her long-awaited follow-up to ‘Golden Hour’. The country star started to reveal details of her new record earlier this year, but has yet to release any material from the album at present.

