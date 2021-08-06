Cancel
KIRO 7 Seattle

One man shot, two men injured running from gunfire in Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 5 days ago
SEATTLE — According to Seattle police, one man was shot in the shoulder and two other men were injured while running from a gunman early Friday morning near Prefontaine Park in the 200 block of Yesler Way.

Around 12:30 a.m., Seattle police responded to a call of a shooting near the park and found two men lying on the ground.

One man had fallen and injured his back and the other had a cut to his leg, both sustained while running from a gunman.

Both men were treated at the scene.

Later, a 38-year-old man came to Harborview with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

The incident is under investigation.

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

