HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A surface high pressure system centered far northeast of the islands will maintain trade winds across the area through at least early next week. Trades are currently light to moderate, but a boost will come this Friday to locally strong, and continue into the weekend as the high shifts closer to the islands. Generally, showers riding in with the trades will favor the windward and mountain areas through the coming days, but lightness of the trades on Wednesday may lead to isolated showers over the lee areas of some of the smaller islands Wednesday afternoon.