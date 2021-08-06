Cancel
Field Level Media

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson activated from COVID list

 5 days ago

The Baltimore Ravens activated quarterback Lamar Jackson from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

The Ravens confirmed Jackson tested positive for the coronavirus on July 28, one day after veterans reported to training camp.

Players who are not vaccinated can miss 10 days for a positive test.

It was the second bout with COVID-19 for the 2019 league MVP, who also tested positive last November and had to sit out the Thanksgiving game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jackson is 30-7 in three seasons as the Baltimore starter, completing 64.0 percent of his passes for 7,085 yards with 68 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He has also rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of the past two years, raising his career total to 2,906 rushing yards with 19 scores.

The Ravens and Jackson, 24, are working on a long-term deal before he becomes eligible for free agency in 2023. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, also a member of the NFL’s 2018 draft class, agreed to a six-year extension worth a reported $258 million on Friday.

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

#Nfl#American Football#Public Health#Lj Era8#Mvp#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Buffalo Bills#Nfl
