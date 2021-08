The Nets have traded Landry Shamet and the 29th pick in the Draft to the Suns for Jevon Carter, a 25-year-old back-up point guard with range. The Nets, with the trade, have five picks, the Nos. 27 and 29 in the first and 44, 49 and 59. No team has more, as least for the time being. The trade suggests that the Nets are looking to move up ... or use some of the picks to move off DeAndre Jordan’s contract.