The story of Venus and Serena Williams gets the big screen treatment with King Richard. But this upcoming flick isn’t technically a Venus and Serena biopic. Instead, the film focuses on their childhood, and how they rose to greatness with the help of their father and coach Richard Williams, played by Will Smith. The first King Richard trailer just arrived, and it showcases Smith really going for it, stepping outside of his comfort zone to ACT, complete with a change of voice. Don’t be surprised if Warner Bros. pushes this one – and Smith – for awards season attention.