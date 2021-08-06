Monmouth County commissioners provide update on pandemic, resources available

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and resources available to county residents and visitors on Aug. 5. “Monmouth County is one of the highest vaccinated counties in the state. More than half the towns in our county have 70% or more of their population vaccinated. We are also reporting that every town in the county has at least half their population vaccinated,” Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone was quoted as saying in a press release.