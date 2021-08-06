Are There Bumblito-Friendly Bars?
Jason’s girlfriend is out of town for the weekend which means he’s watching her kid solo for the first time. Luckily, the pantry is stocked with tortillas again, so there’s no chance of Bumblito starving to death, but Jason still needs some help from you parents. He’s hosting the 101X Austin FC Watch Party at Moontower Saloon on Saturday, and wants to know if it’s acceptable to drag Bumblito along? Surely there are laws against such things, right? Help us parents!www.101x.com
