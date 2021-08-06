Are There Bumblito-Friendly Bars?

Today we had a special guest in studio, Jason’s new dog Bogey! It’s only been a month since the last time Jason brought him to work and he’s practically doubled in size since we last saw him. Soon he’ll be too big to fit through the door! But Bogey’s incredible growth rate isn’t the only issue Jason has with him. Apparently a few nights ago, Jason put his new Apple AirPods on his nightstand before he went to sleep and when he woke up they were gone. Now Jason’s wondering why his iPhone keeps trying to sync up with his dog…