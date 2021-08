If you’re in the market for a piece of iconic Kansas history, you may have found a gem in the Wagstaff Ranch for sale in Alma, Kansas. Owned by the family of well-known attorney Tom Wagstaff since 1960, the ranch boasts a 16-acre lake, nearly 6,000 square foot home, a pool, 4,053 acres and barns and pens for both cattle and horses, all located in the Flint Hills.