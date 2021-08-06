Cancel
WATCH: KSR Recaps Kentucky Football Media Day 2021

By Nick Roush
kentuckysportsradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJournalists from across the Commonwealth flocked to Kroger Field Friday morning for a first look at the 2021 Kentucky football team. After speaking with dozens of players, Nick Roush, Freddie Maggard and Adam Luckett shared what they learned from the quarterbacks, who passed the look test and much more.

