It was a big weekend at the Olympics, and the U.S. is still in the overall medal lead. We added a bunch of golds in swimming, as those events finished up: Katie Ledecky dominated the women’s 800-meter freestyle, Bobby Finke snagged gold in the men’s 1500-meter freestyle, and Caeleb Dressel won THREE more gold medals. He snagged one in the 100-meter butterfly, 50-meter freestyle, and was part of the men’s team that set a new WORLD RECORD in the 4-by-100-meter medley relay.