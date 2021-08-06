NetEase Inc (NTES): Price Now Near $87.46; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis
At the moment, NTES (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.92 (-1.04%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row NTES has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.etfdailynews.com
