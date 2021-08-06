Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI): Price Down $-0.5 (-1.02)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.47 (-0.96)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, JBHT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.11 (0.67%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row JBHT has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 200 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.