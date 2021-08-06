Cancel
Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI): Price Down $-0.5 (-1.02)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.47 (-0.96)% Over Past Hour

By ETFDailyNews
etfdailynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the time of this writing, GLPI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.47 (-0.96%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row GLPI has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

