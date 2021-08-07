Officials investigating 'suspicious death' after man found in Somers: CSP

Police are investigating the death of a man found inside a vehicle off Durkee Road on Thursday.

State Police said the incident is currently being investigated as a suspicious death.

Additional details are forthcoming by the OCME.

The victim was identified by police as 38-year-old Jason Comes.

Police say the incident is isolated and there is no immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eastern District Major Crime Tip Line at 860-896-3230.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER , FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM