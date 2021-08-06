Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG): Price Now Near $1892.97; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis
At the time of this writing, CMG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $3.16 (0.17%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on CMG; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.etfdailynews.com
