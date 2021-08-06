Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG): Price Now Near $1892.97; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, EXPD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.97 (0.79%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row EXPD has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.