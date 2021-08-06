Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG): Price Now Near $1892.97; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

By ETFDailyNews
etfdailynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the time of this writing, CMG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $3.16 (0.17%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on CMG; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmg#Price Action#Price Now Near#Restaraunts Hotels Motels#Technical Outlook#Rsi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Stocksetfdailynews.com

On Semiconductor Corp (ON): Price Now Near $44.38; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

At the moment, ON (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.11%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ON has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Groupon Inc (GRPN): Price Down $-1.2 (-4.46)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.33 (-1.26)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, GRPN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.33 (-1.26%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as GRPN has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Bancolombia Sa (CIB): Price Now Near $28.81; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, CIB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.14%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on CIB; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Credit Suisse Group Ag (CS): Price Now Near $10.51; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, CS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.28%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as CS has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC): Price Now Near $41.89; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

At the moment, SC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.13 (0.31%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Expeditors International Of Washington Inc (EXPD): Price Now Near $124.2; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, EXPD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.97 (0.79%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row EXPD has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Gartner Inc (IT): Price Now Near $291.96; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, IT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.01%) from the hour prior. IT has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Medical & Biotechetfdailynews.com

Galapagos Nv (GLPG): Price Now Near $58.86; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, GLPG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.28 (-0.47%) from the hour prior. GLPG has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Dropbox Inc (DBX): Price Now Near $32.19; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

At the moment, DBX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.11%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that DBX has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Industryetfdailynews.com

Grifols SA (GRFS): Price Now Near $14.9; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the moment, GRFS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.07%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Industryetfdailynews.com

Plains All American Pipeline Lp (PAA): Price Now Near $9.5; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, PAA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.74%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as PAA has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Industryetfdailynews.com

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR): Price Now Near $41.06; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, SPR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.14 (0.33%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH): Price Now Near $266.75; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, MOH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.14 (0.43%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as MOH has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Hologic Inc (HOLX): Price Now Near $75.3; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, HOLX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.22 (0.29%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Cemex Sab De Cv (CX): Price Down $-0.07 (-0.87)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.05 (-0.56)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, CX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.56%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as CX has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

NetEase Inc (NTES): Price Now Near $87.46; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the moment, NTES (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.92 (-1.04%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row NTES has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Simon Property Group Inc (SPG): Price Now Near $134.87; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, SPG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.81 (-0.59%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB): Price Now Near $12.72; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, DB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.08%) from the hour prior. DB has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Nutanix Inc (NTNX): Price Now Near $36.72; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, NTNX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.18%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that NTNX has seen 3 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL): Price Now Near $39.26; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, DAL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (0.29%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row DAL has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy