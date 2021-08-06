Prudential Plc (PUK): Price Now Near $39.97; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis
Currently, PUK (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.15%) from the hour prior. PUK has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.etfdailynews.com
