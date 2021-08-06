Prudential Plc (PUK): Price Now Near $39.97; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, LEVI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.77 (2.88%) from the hour prior. LEVI has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20, 200 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.