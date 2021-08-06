CubeSmart (CUBE): Price Now Near $50.05; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, CUBE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.44 (-0.87%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.