Chubb Ltd (CB): Price Up $2.39 (1.39)% Over Past Day, Up $0.55 (0.31)% Over Past Hour
At the time of this writing, CB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.55 (0.31%) from the hour prior. CB has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.etfdailynews.com
Comments / 0