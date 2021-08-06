Cancel
Simon Property Group Inc (SPG): Price Now Near $134.87; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

By ETFDailyNews
etfdailynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the time of this writing, SPG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.81 (-0.59%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

etfdailynews.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spg#Price Action#Real Estate#Price Now Near#Technical Outlook#Rangebound#Daily Rsi Analysis Spg#Rsi
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Zscaler Inc (ZS): Price Up $0.63 (0.26)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.01 (-0.42)% Over Past Hour

Currently, ZS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.01 (-0.42%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Western Digital Corp (WDC): Price Now Near $65.28; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, WDC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.22 (-1.84%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 20 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Groupon Inc (GRPN): Price Down $-1.2 (-4.46)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.33 (-1.26)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, GRPN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.33 (-1.26%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as GRPN has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Financial Reportsetfdailynews.com

Universal Health Services Inc (UHS): Price Now Near $146.69; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, UHS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.05%) from the hour prior. UHS has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Petrobra (PBR): Price Now Near $11.06; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, PBR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.85%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as PBR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Travelers Companies Inc (TRV): Price Up $1.35 (0.88)% Over Past Day, Up $0.06 (0.04)% Over Past Hour

Currently, TRV (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.04%) from the hour prior. TRV has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Eaton Corp plc (ETN): Price Now Near $168.07; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, ETN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.18 (0.11%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

On Semiconductor Corp (ON): Price Now Near $44.38; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

At the moment, ON (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.11%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ON has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC): Price Now Near $41.89; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

At the moment, SC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.13 (0.31%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Bancolombia Sa (CIB): Price Now Near $28.81; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, CIB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.14%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on CIB; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Expeditors International Of Washington Inc (EXPD): Price Now Near $124.2; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, EXPD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.97 (0.79%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row EXPD has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Trafficetfdailynews.com

Hunt J B Transport Services Inc (JBHT): Price Up $1.49 (0.9)% Over Past Day, Up $1.11 (0.67)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, JBHT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.11 (0.67%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row JBHT has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 200 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Schwab Charles Corp (SCHW): Price Now Near $74.08; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, SCHW (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.81 (1.11%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV): Price Down $-0.3 (-0.36)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.34 (-0.4)% Over Past Hour

Currently, LYV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.34 (-0.4%) from the hour prior. LYV has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Gartner Inc (IT): Price Now Near $291.96; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, IT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.01%) from the hour prior. IT has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS): Price Now Near $40.65; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, LVS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.25 (-0.61%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI): Price Up $1.02 (3.86)% Over Past Day, Up $0.77 (2.88)% Over Past Hour

Currently, LEVI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.77 (2.88%) from the hour prior. LEVI has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20, 200 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Medical & Biotechetfdailynews.com

Galapagos Nv (GLPG): Price Now Near $58.86; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, GLPG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.28 (-0.47%) from the hour prior. GLPG has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Ciena Corp (CIEN): Price Down $-0.47 (-0.83)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.31 (-0.55)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, CIEN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.31 (-0.55%) from the hour prior. CIEN has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

