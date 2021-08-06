Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ): Price Now Near $15.37; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis
At the time of this writing, TRQ (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.05 (0.33%) from the hour prior. TRQ has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.etfdailynews.com
Comments / 0