Polaris Inc (PII): Price Down $-0.45 (-0.34)% Over Past Day, Up $0.56 (0.42)% Over Past Hour
At the moment, PII (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.56 (0.42%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as PII has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.etfdailynews.com
