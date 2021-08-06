Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH): Price Now Near $266.75; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis
Currently, MOH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.14 (0.43%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as MOH has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.etfdailynews.com
Comments / 0